Crash causing delays on M27 towards Portsmouth

COMMUTERS who are heading towards Portsmouth on the M27 this morning are warned that there are delays following an earlier crash.

All lanes on the eastbound carriageway were closed following the collision at Junction 5 and Hants Road Policing warned drivers to expect delays.

There are delays on the M27 this morning

Highways England have reported that the three lanes have now been re-opened following vehicle recovery, but that there are still delays on the M27.

Traffic England’s map shows that traffic is slow moving on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways this morning.

