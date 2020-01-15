Crash on A27 Hilsea causing long traffic delays

AN accident on the A27 in Hilsea is leading to traffic delays after a lane has been blocked off.

The incident happened westbound at around 8am near the Postbridge roundabout resulting in ‘heavy delays building on approach heading back towards A3M’.

The crash has led to 30 minute delays southbound between the A27/A2030 Farlington and junction 2/B2149 at Horndean.

