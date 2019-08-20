Crash on A3 causing travel disruption as lane blocked

Have your say

A CRASH on the A3 southbound approaching the A3(M) has resulted in traffic disruption after a lane was blocked.

A lane has been blocked near where the collision took place at Horndean Down, at about 9.50am this morning.

Police are on scene and dealing with the incident.

SEE ALSO: Man in his 50s arrested after van crashes into M27 central reservation

People are being urged to use caution when in area until the road is fully cleared.

No injuries have been reported following the accident.

One lane is blocked on the A3

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.