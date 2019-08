Have your say

A CRASH on the M27 near Portsmouth is causing delays this evening during rush hour.

Motorists travelling eastbound between junction 11 and 12 have been delayed following the two-car incident just before 5pm.

The cars have been moved over to the hard shoulder following the collision.

Delays go back to Fareham at junction 11 and the A27.

No one was reported as being injured following the crash near the Port Solent and M275 exits.