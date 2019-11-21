Cyclist dies after crash with lorry on the A259 in Chichester

A CYCLIST has died after being involved in a crash with a lorry in Chichester.

The 45-year-old woman was riding a pedal bike when she the collision happened on the A259 Fishoubourne Road West at the junction with Salthill Road just before 1.55pm on Wednesday.

The crash happened on the A259 in Chichester. Picture: Google Maps

The woman, who was local, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Teenage pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in A34 crash

Her next of kin have been informed.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage. You can report this information online or call 101 quoting Operation Davenham.

