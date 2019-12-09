Cyclist rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after crash on A27

Have your say

A CYCLIST has been rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after a crash on the A27 this morning.

The collision happened at the junction with the A3M and also involved a Volkswagen Golf, police have said.

All lanes have been closed on the A27 westbound following the crash and motorists have face serious delays this morning.

Commuters have been warned that there are delays of two hours on the A27 westbound, as well as two hour delays on the A3M southbound.

There are also delays on the A3023, while traffic in Hayling Island has also has been affected.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 5.24am today (December 9) to a collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a cyclist on the A27 westbound at the junction for the A3M.

‘The cyclist suffered serious head injuries and has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101, quoting reference 92 of today's date.’

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service added: ‘We were called at 05:22 to a collision involving a cyclist and a car.

‘We had on scene two ambulance crews, an ambulance officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team, who were assessing and treating one patient for serious injuries.

‘The patient was treated at the scene by all our crews and taken onto Queen Alexandra Hospital.’