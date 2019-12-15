Cyclist seriously injured in A27 crash has regained consciousness

Have your say

A CYCLIST who suffered serious head injuries in a crash on the A27 has regained conciousness.

The man was rushed to hospital after the collision in the early hours of last Monday.

All lanes have been closed on the A27 westbound this morning. Picture: Highways England

The collision happened on the A27 westbound at the junction with the A3M and also involved a Volkswagen Golf.

All of the lanes on the carriageway were closed on Monday morning and there was traffic chaos.

Six days later police have announced that the cyclist has now regained consciousness.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: We would like to share some good news with you..…

‘The cyclist who was involved in the serious collision last Monday morning on the A27 at Havant has regained consciousness in hospital and is responding well to treatment.’

Following the crash, which happened at around 5.24am on December 9, the cyclist was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A police spokesman said: ‘Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101, quoting reference 92 of December 9.’

Officers were particularly keen to speak to the driver of a HGV which they believe was in the vicinity and would have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190442119. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.