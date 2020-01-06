Cyclist spotted on M27 near Fareham and M275 near Portchester

A CYCLIST has been spotted on the M27 and M275.

The rider was ‘escorted’ from the M27 by police. They described the incident, on Sunday, as a ‘concern for welfare’.

File photo of M27 motorway traffic queue between Fareham and Portsmouth. Picture: Paul Jacobs (142959-1)

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were first called at 10.56am to a report of a concern for the welfare of a man seen cycling on the M275 near Portchester.

‘It was further reported that the man was on the westbound M27 at Fareham.

‘Officers attended. The man was escorted from the carriageway and is now safe.’