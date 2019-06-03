IF you are planning on travelling to Portsmouth for the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony this week – there will be a park and ride system in place.

The city council has announced that there will be a series of road closures in place throughout Southsea, where the commemorative event is taking place.

Park and Ride bus in Portsmouth

Visitors to Portsmouth are being advised not to drive into the city on Wednesday and instead use the park and ride system on the day.

Car parks in Southsea will also be closed over the coming days.

Here is what you need to know:

Is there just one Park and Ride service?

While usually there is a single park and ride system in place in Portsmouth, a second one is being put on for the D-Day anniversary.

Where is the Park and Ride?

There will be a dedicated event park and ride service from King George V playing fields in Cosham on 5 June only – the postcode for this is PO6 3HW if you are using a Sat Nav.

It will be free, and will run from 7.30am to 8pm. The shuttle buses will be able to carry wheelchairs.

The Portsmouth Park and Ride will be open June 5 to June 9. It is located off the M275. For more information about how to find it visit its website here

This park and ride service costs £4 for one day.