Have your say

PEOPLE planning to travel to Portsmouth by train are being warned they may face queues at the city’s stations during D-Day events.

South Western Railway (SWR) have announced that a queuing system may be put in place for tomorrow due to increase in demand expected.

Portsmouth Harbour station. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Tens of thousands of extra visitors are expect to travel to Portsmouth for the D-Day 75 anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common.

READ MORE: D-Day 75 TV details

The Queen, D-Day veterans and major world leaders including Donald Trump will all attend the event tomorrow.

READ MORE: Full list of events taking place this week

SWR have warned passengers that a queuing system will be in place at Portsmouth stations – which includes Portsmouth Harbour, Portsmouth and Southsea and Fratton.

This will mean that passengers may have to queue to get onto the platform if they plan on catching the train tomorrow.