Dash cam footage captures 'heart in mouth' moment head-on collision narrowly avoided outside Fareham

A DRIVER has captured the ‘heart in mouth’ moment a car narrowly avoided a head-on collision as it overtook him on a country road outside Fareham.

Damian Vuaghan was driving home in his Vauxhall Transporter van when a blue Peugeot Clio overtook him on the Knowle Road at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The 35-year old’s dashboard camera caught the moment the Clio narrowly missed an oncoming vehicle on the other side of the road, which has a 50 miles per hour speed limit.

The ‘terrifying’ moment made Damian break so hard the van left skid marks along the tarmac.

He said: ‘If I had not braked, there would have been a head-on collision.

‘I thought - we’re going to have a crash.

‘It was terrifying – my heart was in my mouth.’

The engineer found himself parking next to the car’s ‘young’ female driver in Knowle Avenue – only to have her wave and laugh at him, before filming him on her mobile phone.

Damian, who lives in the village, said: ‘I’m so angry about this – It was unbelievable.’

‘She parked near me, and I didn't get out the car, but gestured to show I had seen what happened.

‘She laughed and waved at me and then filmed me on her mobile phone.

‘Another driver had a word with her - she had done the same thing to him, he told me.’

The driver had also been seen driving ‘really fast’ through the village, according to Damian’s daugther.

He added: ‘It’s the children that play in the area I worry about.’