Delays after train stuck on tracks between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton

A POWER fault has left a train stuck on tracks between Portsmouth Harbour and Fratton.

Trains may be delayed or cancelled until approximately 5pm because of the incident which is affecting Southern trains.

The National Rail website read: ‘At around 2pm we were advised that the 12.55pm Littlehampton to Portsmouth and Southsea had come to a halt in the Portsmouth and Southsea area.

‘The train is currently unable to draw power from the third rail, and a rescue train is being sourced, however this is not expected to be on site until around 2.45pm.

Southern and South Western Railway customers can use their ticket on the following services:

- Southern services between Portsmouth / Havant / Clapham Junction and Southampton Central

- Stagecoach bus routes 20, 21, 23 and 700

- First Bus routes 1, 2, 3, 4, X4, 8, 15, 16

