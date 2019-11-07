Delays as police and ambulance called to incident on the M27

Have your say

DRIVERS are facing lengthy delays after an incident on the M27.

Police and ambulance are at the scene of an incident thought to involve one car at J9, westbound.

There is congestion on the M27 from Bursledon to Locks Heath.

An eyewitness has reported further congestion in the same direction, with live maps from Google showing slow or still traffic between Park Gate and Bursledon.

The service is also highlighting a crash eastbound, between J10 and J11 near Fareham, with traffic backing up toward Whiteley.

