Delays build on M27 as broken down vehicle blocks lane

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays this morning after a broken down vehicle has left a lane blocked.

The vehicle has broken down between Junction 7 for Hedge End and Junction 5 for Eastleigh on the westbound carriageway.

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED due to broken down vehicle between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh, delays building.’

