Delays building after crash on M275 in Portsmouth

COMMUTERS heading out of Portsmouth are facing delays this afternoon following an accident.

According to Portsmouth City Council's transport management team, there is an accident on the M275 northbound which is causing traffic to build up.

Breaking news

One lane has also been closed but the exact nature of this incident is unknown at this time.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes out of the city.

