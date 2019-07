Have your say

DRIVERS are facing long delays on the M27 after a vehicle overturned and led to the closure of two lanes.

Police began holding traffic because of the incident near J12 at Port Solent, westbound, shortly before 8am.

Hampshire travel source Romanse said motorists are now facing delays of about 45 minutes, with traffic backing up to Havant and Langstone, on the A27.

Drivers heading eastbound are also facing delays this morning as congestion backs up from Cosham to Hedge End.