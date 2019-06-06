Delays on A27 near Portsmouth after car breaks down in middle lane

THERE are delays on the A27 this morning after a vehicle broke down in the major route's central lane.

It caused lane two of the road, westbound, just before the Portsbridge Roundabout at Hilsea, to be blocked before being cleared just before 8am.

The broken-down car pictured in the central lane of the A27, just before the Portsbridge Roundabout at Hilsea. Picture: Highways England

As a result however, congestion is trailing back towards Emsworth – leading to estimated delays of about 30 minutes.

Drivers are also facing a wait on the M27 heading east, with an approximate 15-minute delay between J11 at Fareham and the A27 at the Portsbridge Roundabout.

It follows an earlier three-vehicle crash on the M27, near Hedge End, which also led to delays.