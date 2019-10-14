HAVANT ROAD is partially blocked in both directions due to a road traffic incident.

The A259 is blocked between the A27 Havant By-pass and Selangor Avenue.

Delays are building on Havant Road.

There are currently delays of around 20 minutes on the B2148 approach road.

SEE ALSO: Cycle lane in ‘dangerous’ Portsmouth road set for safety improvements

We are awaiting further details from the police about the incident.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.