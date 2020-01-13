Delays on M27 after lane blocked at Junction for Whiteley

Have your say

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays this morning after a lane blockage on the M27.

The entry slip on the westbound carriageway at Junction 9 for Whiteley is blocked and there are reports of delays.

Romanse, Hampshire County Council’s travel twitter update, tweeted: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED on entry slip at J9/A27 #ParkGate, short delays building on approach.’

