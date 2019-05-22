Delays on M27 due to animals on the road near Whiteley 

Have your say

COMMUTERS are being warned that there are delays on the M27 this morning because of animals on the road.

The traffic travelling on the eastbound carriageway is being disrupted near Junction 9 during rush hour.

There are delays this morning

A lane has been blocked on the M27 due to the animals being on the road.

Motorists are being advised to take care this morning.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: M27 will be closed for 24 hours near Fareham while a bridge is knocked down next month

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies after crash on M27 near Fareham

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.