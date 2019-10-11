Driver escapes injury after taxi lands on its side after crash on Portsmouth road

A driver has escaped injury after a taxi landed on its side following a crash in the city centre.
Police were called to a two-car collision on Winston Churchill Avenue at 6.13pm yesterday.
Pictures from the scene show a taxi flipped over on its side against the railings on the main road.
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said that no-one was injured in the crash.
Crew manager Barry Hodgkin from Southsea Fire Station attended the incident.
He told The News last night: ‘We received a call to the incident at 6.10pm.
‘When we arrived there was a taxi on its side following a single-vehicle collision – there wasn't much for us to do because the driver had already managed to get out of the car.’
Charmaine Kingston, 44, phoned emergency services when she saw what happened.
She said: ‘I was inside when I heard the sound of a crash outside.
‘As soon as I saw the car on its side, I was just hoping the driver was okay.
‘Where the taxi was on its side the driver needed help getting out – they looked so shaken, bless them.’