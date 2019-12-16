Driver escapes serious injury after horrific car crash in Hampshire

Have your say

A driver had a lucky escape after a serious car crash in Hampshire last night.

Hants Road Policing tweeted two photos of the vehicle which had crashed on the A34, just north of Winchester.

It came after heavy rain fell across the county with thunder, lightning and hailstorms in some areas.

Police officers, fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance were called out following the crash.

In the tweet police said the driver was fine and had been treated at hospital.

The damage done to the car. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary/Twitter

The photos showed how the vehicle had come off the road and crashed into a tree.

