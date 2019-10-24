Driver injured after crash on busy Portsmouth road

Have your say

A driver suffered minor injuries following a crash on a busy city road.

The collision happened on Eastern Road, Portsmouth, at around 10.49am today and involved a Skoda and a Volkswagen Polo.

Emergency services at scene of crash in Portsmouth. Picture: Neil Fatkin

Pictures from the scene show an ambulance and two police cars attending the crash.

A driver of one of the vehicles suffered a minor injury to their wrist, a spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said.

