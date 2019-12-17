Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Hampshire country road

Have your say

A driver has been killed after his car crashed into a tree in Hampshire.

Police want to speak to witnesses after the tragic incident in Longwood Lane in Oswlebury, shortly before 12.30am today.

The crash happened in Longwood Road. Picture: Google Maps

Officers were called to the country lane after a report that a white Vauxhall Insignia had collided with a tree.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Totton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have appealed for anyone to come forward who was Owslebury at the time and driving on Longwood Road, or who saw a white Vauxhall Insignia in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44190452045.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.