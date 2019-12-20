Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree in Hampshire

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a serious accident left a driver fighting for his life.

The incident took place at about 6.30pm on December 19 on the A34 when a white BMW left the road and collided with a tree.

Police are investigation a crash on the A34 in which a car collided with a tree.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Eastleigh, had to be rushed to Southampton General Hospital after receiving serious injuries. The vehicle was travelling between Burghclere and Litchfield when the crash happened.

His passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Winchester, was also injured and taken to Basingstoke Hospital.

READ MORE: Man fighting for life following A3 crash after driving more than three miles on wrong side of the road

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to anyone who saw the vehicle on the A34 or who witnessed the collision.

In particular they are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 44190455963. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.