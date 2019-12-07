Driver taken to hospital after car smashes through window of Hampshire home

A driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed through the front window of a house.

Police had to shut the road in South Street, Hythe at about 12.30pm today after the car came off the road.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the driver was taken to Southampton General Hospital but did not appear to be seriously injured.

READ MORE: Police board easyJet flight at Gatwick Airport due to ‘safety-related issue’

Closures were in place for South Street and Shore Road, but the roads have now been reopened.

Pictures show from the scene show how the white car had crashed through the front window of the house.

The car crashed into the house earlier today. Picture: Waterside Police/Twitter

READ MORE: Investigation launched as recording device fixed to ATM in Hayling Island street

The Waterside Police Twitter account posted: ‘Car skillfully recovered by #Ravenscroft & road reopened, please drive slowly & look out for other motorists whose attention may be diverted from the road.’

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.