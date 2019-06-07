Driver treated for head injury after two cars and truck collide on M27 near Portsmouth

A driver was treated for a minor head injury after a crash on the M27 after a crash this morning.

The first two lanes were blocked eastbound between Junction 12, at the junction to the M275, and the A27.

A South Central Amulance Service spokesman said they were called at 10.28am concerning a crash involving two cars and a truck.

A male driver was treated at the scene for a minor head injury, the service confirmed.

Traffic information service ROMANSE warned drivers to expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

M27 crash at junction 12. Picture: Highways England

There were also queues for drivers travelling northbound on the M275 out of Portsmouth while emergency services attend the incident.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning following the heavy rain this morning – which culd get worse later this afternoon with thundery showers forecast to hit the region.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following advice: ‘Please take extra care when driving in wet conditions. Make sure when you’re out on the roads you switch your lights on, reduce your speed and maintain a safe stopping distance.’

