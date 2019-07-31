Drivers face M27 delays after one lane is blocked

DRIVERS heading into Portsmouth are facing delays this morning after a lane was blocked off.

One lane has been closed on the M27 eastbound after a vehicle breakdown between Junction 8 for Bursledon and Junction 9 at Park Gate.

One lane is currently blocked on the M27. Picture: Highways England

Commuters have been warned to expect delays of around a quarter of an hour.

