Drivers stranded for more than two hours at ASDA in Havant as traffic reaches standstill

DRIVERS have been stuck in traffic for more than two hours due to heavy traffic near the ASDA supermarket in Havant.

According to the supermarket, staff have been out in the car park attempting to direct traffic since 11am, with police arriving to assist earlier this afternoon.

Shoppers have taken to social media to air their frustrations about not being able to move, as the traffic continues to build up.

Rowland Spear tweeted: ‘[There is] no incident, just sheer wait of traffic. Still not moved. Customers are getting aggressive towards ASDA staff.’

Robin Grove added: ‘Many thanks to ASDA for wasting two and a half hours of my life in the car park of their store.

‘[I] had great fun being ignored by all staff who didn't have a clue until the public started directing the traffic.’

Stagecoach South has said buses will not be stopping by the shop to try and ease congestion.

The firm tweeted: ‘Unfortunately due to heavy traffic at ASDA Havant we will be unable to serve stops by the shop. Please make your way to the main road. Our apologies.’

A spokesman from ASDA said: ‘As a result of some heavy congestion around our Havant store, unfortunately customers may have had to wait much longer than usual to leave our car park.

‘Our colleagues have been working hard to get traffic flowing as quickly as possible and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.’