Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 17:56 BST
There is hefty traffic in the centre of the city this afternoon as a result of a lane closure.

A lane closure has been in place in Eastney Road at the corner of Bransbury Road since Monday, April 7 at 8am.

This work is set to continue until Friday, May 2 and one.network has said the lane closure is due to ‘new crossing improvements corner of Bransbury Road’.

As a result, there are lengthy delays this afternoon (April 9) with the AA saying: “Slow traffic on A288 Eastney Road both ways at Bransbury Road. In the construction area.”

For more information about the roadworks, click here.

For more information about the traffic this afternoon, click here.

