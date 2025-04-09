Eastney Road lane closure in centre of Portsmouth results in hefty traffic
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is hefty traffic in the centre of the city this afternoon as a result of a lane closure.
A lane closure has been in place in Eastney Road at the corner of Bransbury Road since Monday, April 7 at 8am.
This work is set to continue until Friday, May 2 and one.network has said the lane closure is due to ‘new crossing improvements corner of Bransbury Road’.
As a result, there are lengthy delays this afternoon (April 9) with the AA saying: “Slow traffic on A288 Eastney Road both ways at Bransbury Road. In the construction area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.