There is hefty traffic in the centre of the city this afternoon as a result of a lane closure.

This work is set to continue until Friday, May 2 and one.network has said the lane closure is due to ‘new crossing improvements corner of Bransbury Road’.

As a result, there are lengthy delays this afternoon (April 9) with the AA saying: “Slow traffic on A288 Eastney Road both ways at Bransbury Road. In the construction area.”