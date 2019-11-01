Emergency services attend multi-vehicle crash on major Portsmouth road

Emergency services are attending the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on a major road in the city.

The collision happened on Kingston Road South at the junction Hanway Road just north of the Florist.

Crash on Kingston Road South in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Pictures from the scene show the three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Portsmouth Roads tweeted that the crash ‘May cause delays’ this afternoon and that emergency services are attending.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Kingston Road South in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

