Emergency services called to M27 after crash near Fareham

One lane is blocked on the M27 this afternoon after a crash near Fareham.

Police and ambulance are at the scene on the westbound route between junction 9 at Whiteley and junction 8 at Windhover.

Traffic information service Romanse has warned of delays on approach for westbound traffic.

It is not known whether there have been any injuries.

More to follow.

The incident on the M27. Picture: Highways England

