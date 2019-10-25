Emergency services called to M27 after lorry and car crash near Fareham

Have your say

One lane was blocked on the M27 this afternoon after a lorry and car collided near Fareham.

Police and ambulance were at the scene on the westbound route between junction 9 at Whiteley and junction 8 at Windhover.

Traffic information service Romanse has warned of delays on approach for westbound traffic following the incident, which happened just before 2pm.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesperson said an ambulance crew was sent but no-one needed hospital treatment.

The incident on the M27. Picture: Highways England

