Emergency workers swoop after 'car flips over' on M275

EMERGENCY crews have swooped into action after a car flipped over on the M275 northbound this morning.

The ‘serious single-vehicle collision’ happened on the westbound exit onto the M27 resulting in the road being completely closed-off.

Fire crews, ambulance and police were in attendance following the incident around 10am.

An eyewitness said: ‘At least one car involved and looked as though it had flipped. Many emergency vehicles on the scene.’

It is not known what caused the accident or the extent of any injuries.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 9.56am to a serious single-vehicle collision on the westbound slip road from the M275 to the M27.

‘Officers are in attendance and the slip road is currently closed.’

Highways England confirmed the crash ‘north on to M27 westbound’ which was ‘closed for an accident’.