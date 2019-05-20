These are all the locations of mobile speed cameras in the Portsmouth area this week

Every mobile speed camera location in Portsmouth this week

These are all the locations of mobile speed cameras in the Portsmouth area this week.

All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com.

30mph. A32. Northern most area of village on A32 about 100 yards before the 30mph limit ends.

1. Corhampton

30mph. A32. Northern most area of village on A32 about 100 yards before the 30mph limit ends.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
30mph. B2177 - Southwick Hill Road. In lay-by/bus stop on southbound side of the road opposite the north and south entrances to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

2. Cosham, Portsmouth

30mph. B2177 - Southwick Hill Road. In lay-by/bus stop on southbound side of the road opposite the north and south entrances to Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
30mph. North side of Forest Road between Little Corner and Forest Mead junctions.

3. Denmead

30mph. North side of Forest Road between Little Corner and Forest Mead junctions.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
40mph. A27. Eastern Way.

4. Fareham

40mph. A27. Eastern Way.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8