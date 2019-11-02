Fallen tree causing 'heavy delays' on A27 in Havant

Motorists are being warned that a fallen tree is causing heavy delays on the A27 this morning.

A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds until 6pm today with the Met Office warning there is a ‘danger to life'.

Hampshire County Council are warning of disruption in Havant as a result of a fallen tree on the A27.

The council’s ROMANSE account tweeted: ‘Two lanes currently BLOCKED due to fallen tree between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) to A3(M) J5 Bedhampton, heavy delays on approach.’

Winds were set to reach speeds of 60mph today – and a yellow warning remains in place for much of the day.

A fallen tree is causing disruption

Follow our live blog here for all the latest updates on the weather and the travel chaos today.

