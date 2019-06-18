Fascinating time-lapse video shows M27 footbridge being demolished during weekend closure

Highways England has released fascinating time-lapse footage of an M27 footbridge being demolished at the weekend.

The motorway was closed for 24 hours between Junction 9, at Whiteley, and Junction 11, at Portchester, while the North Fareham footbridge was taken down.

Picture: Highways England

The bridge was knocked down as part of a series of improvements to the motorway between Junction 4 and Junction 11, turning the route into a smart motorway.

READ MORE: What is a smart motorway?

It follows the introduction of average speed cameras and 50mph speed limits on the motorway during the roadworks.

To see the footage of the bridge being demolished click on the video at the top of the page.

Diversion routes were in place for drivers during the closure.

Highways England is also planning to close the M27 between Junction 3 and 5 later this month for work to replace the Romsey Road Bridge to take place.

The route will be shut between 10pm on June 28 and 5am on July 1.