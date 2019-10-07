Firefighters called to tackle Hambledon car blaze

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a car fire in Hambledon in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Droxford Fire Station deployed one appliance and six crew members to Brook Lane after receiving a call at 3.04am.

Two hose reels and breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the blaze which had engulfed the white Vauxhall Astra.

Police were informed and are investigating the incident.

