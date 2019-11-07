Firefighters rescue man in lorry and van crash in Waterlooville

A VAN driver was rescued by firefighters in a three-vehicle crash involving a lorry.

Four crews of firefighters, two from Cosham one from Waterlooville and another from Redbridge, attended the lunchtime incident.

Hambledon Road, to the right, at its junction with Maurepas Way in Waterlooville. Picture: Google

Paramedics said the van driver suffered minor injuries. He was rescued from the van by firefighters.

It happened at 12.14pm in Hambledon Road at the junction with Maurepas Way in Waterlooville.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: ‘It was three vehicles involved.

‘There was one 50-year-old male medically trapped and he was released from the vehicle by crews and handed over to South Central Ambulance Service.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘(We were) called at 12.19pm to Hambledon Road at the junction with Maurepas Way.

‘(It was a) three-vehicle collision, appears that one driver cannot get out of their vehicle.’

Fire crews left at 1.05pm.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘We received a 999 call at 12.14pm with the caller reporting a collision between a van and a lorry on Maurepas Way, Waterlooville. The van driver, a male in his 50s, had sustained minor injuries and after initial assessment at the scene was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

‘The two people in the lorry were uninjured. We sent one ambulance to the scene.’

Police said the incident involved three vehicles.