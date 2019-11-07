Firefighters rescue man in three-car Waterlooville crash

A MAN was rescued from a vehicle in a three-car crash.

Four crews of firefighters, two from Cosham one from Waterlooville and another from Redbridge, attended the lunchtime incident.

Hambledon Road, to the right, at its junction with Maurepas Way in Waterlooville. Picture: Google

It happened at 12.23pm in Hambledon Road at the junction with Maurepas Way in Waterlooville.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: ‘It was three vehicles involved.

‘There was one 50-year-old male medically trapped and he was released from the vehicle by crews and handed over to South Central Ambulance Service.’

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘(We were) called at 12.19pm to Hambledon Road at the junction with Maurepas Way.

‘(It was a) three-vehicle collision, appears that one driver cannot get out of their vehicle.’

Fire crews left at 1.05pm.