First Bus has announced it will be making a series of changes to bus services in Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport.

The changes will come into effect on Sunday September 1.

In Fareham and Gosport there will be minor changes to the Eclipse E1/E2 (Fareham-Gosport), route 3 (Fareham-Southsea), route 20 (Fareham-Wickham), route 21 (Fareham to Hill Head) and route F2 (Fareham to Highlands)

The following changes will be made to the Portsmouth network:

Route 1 (Southsea to The Hard): Minor changes to timings to improve punctuality

Route 2A (Portsmouth College service): The morning journey will now start at The Hard/Gunwharf and run via the city centre.

Route 13/14 (City centre to Baffins and Milton): The schooldays only 9.05am 13 departure from the city centre to Portsmouth College will now return as a schooldays only service 14 from Portsmouth College to the city centre via New Road.

Route D1/D2 (Waterlooville to Hambledon): The D1 service will be reinstated to its route via Hambledon Road, and will not run via Auger Row and Darnell Road.

Routes SD4/SD5/SD7/654 (Havant and South Downs College): Times have been altered to reflect the college’s new times, with morning journeys running later. The morning SD7 service will now run via Milton Road, Copnor Bridge, Copnor Road, Hile and the A3(M).

For more information download the new timetable book on the First Bus website.