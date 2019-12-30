Fog warning issued for Portsmouth with motorists advised it could cause 'travel disruption'

PORTSMOUTH residents are being warned that fog could cause ‘travel disruption’ this evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for today and it is in place from 5pm to 11.59pm.

Portsmouth Fog by Brian Bracher

Forecasters have issued the fog alert for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas as well as for across Hampshire.

Anyone planning to travel either by road or public transport are being warned that there could be disruption.

READ MORE: Here's what the New Year's Eve weather forecast is looking like for Portsmouth

A statement on the Met Office website reads: ‘Fog is likely to lead to some travel disruption during Monday evening.

‘Although not all areas will be affected, some thick fog patches, with visibility less than 100 metres, are expected across southern parts of England and Wales through this evening.’

The Met Office are also advising people across Southern England and Wales to expect:

- Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

- There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

READ MORE: Gang of up to 10 youths armed with bat rob three teenage boys in Lee-on-the-Solent

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.