Full list of roadworks on M27 and A3 in Hampshire this week

Here are all the road works being carried out on M27 and A3 next week.

M27 junction 3 to 4

Roadworks will be carried out on major roads in Hampshire this week

While it will re-open on Monday morning following the installation of the new Romsey Road bridge there will be more road works on this stretch of the motorway.

Work to maintain journeys and ensure road user safety by replacing the Romsey Road bridge near junction 3 continues this week.

A 50mph speed restriction is in place on the M27 east and westbound carriageways beneath the bridge until winter 2019.

M27 junction 4 to 11

Work to improve journeys by converting the M27 into a smart motorway continues this week. There will be 24 hour narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction will be in place until 2021.

A3

There will be roadworks between Petersfiled and Horndean this week.

Work to improve journeys by renewing the road markings along the A3 starts this week.

The A3 southbound carriageway will be closed from the A272 Berelands junction at Petersfield to junction 1 of the A3(M) overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday 2 July for 2 nights. A signed diversion will be in place via the A272, A32 and A27.

A31

Work to improve journeys by renewing the road markings along the A31 takes place this week. The A31 eastbound carriageway will be closed from the A338 Ringwood Interchange to junction 2 of the M27 overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday 1 July for 2 nights. A signed diversion will be in place.