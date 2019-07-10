Gosport bus breakdown causes traffic disruption

A BROKEN down bus has been causing problems for drivers on Bury Road in Gosport.

Witness, Steve Herron, said: ‘The driver left the bus unattended causing disruption on the road and problems for people trying to get in and out of the car park. I believe it is unacceptable for a bus driver to leave his bus in this situation.’

Steve said cars have been mounting the pavement to try and get round the bus and into the car park.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: ‘Bus service nine had a mechanical fault which meant it had to be recovered. We have informed the police of where the bus is parked and they are happy with our actions. Passengers have been transferred to another service. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.’

First Bus have said its recovery team are currently dealing with the situation and they hope to have the bus removed soon.