Gosport drivers face delays of 40 minutes after crash in Stubbington

DRIVERS between Gosport and Stubbington are facing delays as long as 40 minutes.

Hampshire traffic service, Romanse, said Cuckoo Lane is partially blocked northbound because of a road traffic incident near Plymouth Drive.

It is causing very slow traffic in both directions from Cuckoo Lane’s junction with Titchfield Drive to Bells Lane and Stubbington Lane.

Live traffic maps show more congestion on Gosport Road.

One lane is blocked and traffic is being slowed in both directions.