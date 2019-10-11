Tens of thousands of runners will descend on Portsmouth for the 30th anniversary of the Great South Run.

The event will take place over the weekend of October 19-20, with the main ten-mile run as well as a 5k, canine, junior and mini events.

The Great South Run is celebrating 30 years

The Great South Run starts and finishes in Southsea, so runners and spectators will have to make it to the area on Sunday, October 20.

If you are planning on travelling to the city by car and want to know about parking, here’s what you need to know:

Can I park close to the assembly point?

If you wish to park as close as possible to event site, there is a temporary event car park on Southsea Common at a charge of £10 per vehicle.

There will be more than 1,000 parking spaces.

The organisers of the Great South Run have said that cars will be able to exit this car park from around 12.15pm, initially directed out to the west whilst roads to the east are still in use by runners.

Where else can I park?

Here is a list of other car parks in Portsmouth you can leave your vehicles in during the Great South Run this year:

- Hanaway Road – 131 spaces – 25 to 30 minute walk

- Market Way – 500 spaces – 25 to 30 minute walk

- Clarence Street – 154 spaces – 20 to 25 minute walk

- Stanhope Road – 100 spaces – 15 to 20 minute walk

- Isambard Brunel – 543 spaces – 15 to 20 minute walk

- Historic ships – 500 spaces – 15 to 20 minute walk

- Gunwharf Quays – 122 spaces – 15 minute walk

- Clarence Pier – 154 spaces – 5 minute walk

- Seafront Esplanade – 373 spaces – 5 minute walk

- Clarence Parade – On road parking, 217 spaces – 5 minute walk

- Canoe Lake – 146 spaces – 10 minutes

- Crasswell Street – 919 spaces – 15 to 20 minute walk

