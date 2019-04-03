FUNDING to tackle potholes in Hampshire has been slashed in half by central government.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling announced on Tuesday that Hampshire County Council will receive £1.5m to improve the condition of the roads in the area.

However, this is almost half of what the council received last year, when the government gave Hampshire £2,956,522 to protect roads and repair existing potholes.

The announcement came as part of a £220m investment being made across the country, including £50 million that will be provided directly to councils to tackle potholes and flood resilience.

The government is in the process of providing £6.6bn to local authorities over a six year period, which will finish in 2021.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman says the funding still will have a major impact despite the funding cut, especially for people in her constituency of Fareham.

She said: ‘This new funding to tackle potholes and improve the condition of our roads is great news for businesses and people in Fareham and across Hampshire who rely on local roads to get to work and to visit friends and family.

‘I will continue working to ensure that this government is focused on improving transport infrastructure across the country, boosting the local economy and helping hardworking people in Fareham.’