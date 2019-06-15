Havant Road reopened as Portsmouth Water apologise for ‘massive inconvenience’

PORTSMOUTH Water have apologised for the inconvenience caused by Friday’s burst water mains and have confirmed Havant Road is now open.

The incident left many homes and businesses without water or with a low pressure supply.

Repair work on the pipe resulted in gridlock on Havant Road with residents unable to get on or off the island. People returning home from work had to queue for more than three hours until the repairs were finished.

Portsmouth Water have confirmed that repairs are complete and that the road is now open. They have also thanked residents and road users for their patience.

A statement from Portsmouth Water said: ‘We are pleased to confirm that the section has now been repaired and Havant Road has been reopened. We would like to apologise for the massive inconvenience caused and thank our customers for bearing with us on what has been a very challenging day.’