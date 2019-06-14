Hayling Island burst water main: Drivers say they have been stuck in traffic around Havant for more than three hours

A road closure on Hayling Island caused by a burst water main has caused gridlock across the area.

The centre of Havant is now clogged with traffic due to the burst main on Hayling Road.

Traffic queueing in Havant after the burst water main on Hayling Island caused delays'Picture: Richard Lemmer

One worker from Inovolt, in Brockhampton Lane, said she had moved less than 200 yards since leaving work more than two hours ago.

She said: ‘No-one has come down to tell us what is going on.

‘We need police to come down and divert traffic.’

Another driver, who also works as a cleaner on Bedhampton Lane, said she and a friend had been stuck in traffic for three hours, trying to get back to Portsmouth in time to pick up their children from nursery.

She said: ‘My friend needs to be back to pick up her baby.

‘She’s trying to call her husband - but he’s asleep after a night shift.

‘We think it’s to do with the burst pipe on Hayling Island, but no one knows what is happening.’