Hayling Island roads chaos as broken down lorry blocks main route off island

MOTORISTS are facing ‘chaos’ and delays across Hayling Island following a road closure.

Delays of up to 40 minutes have been reported as traffic remains gridlocked across Hayling Island.

West Lane, one of the main routes on and off Hayling, has been closed in both directions after a lorry reportedly struck a tree.

Traffic is being redirected from West Lane along Manor Road and Havant Road – which only hours earlier had ground to a halt after a broken down van blocked the highway this morning.

The van has was removed shortly after 11am but traffic remains at a near-standstill following the later closure of West Lane.

The situation is so severe it is now affecting other routes to and from the south of the island, with Hayling Police warning motorists to find ‘alternate routes’.

The force initially said said: ‘The broken down vehicle on Havant Road has now been cleared and traffic is free-flowing. Please expect some residual delays but it should return to normal shortly.’

However, 15 minutes later Hayling Police issued another message on Twitter saying: ‘We have now also been made aware of an HGV stuck on West Lane.

‘Highways are dealing but the road is currently closed while they work to move it. Please find an alternative route.’

Islanders have said the traffic snarl-up is one of the worst experienced by Hayling in recent weeks.

Resident Richard Coates said his friend had been stuck in the traffic jam for 40 minutes and had ‘hardly moved’.

‘It’s chaos at the moment,’ he said. ‘It’s been like this for the last hour or so. West Lane is totally closed after a lorry tried to get down it and got trapped under a tree.

‘Traffic is now piled up on main routes like Church Road, Manor Road and Havant Road.

‘Emergency services are having a major problem getting on the island particularly as the alternative route is closed.’